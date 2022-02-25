Investigation underway into flat fire that closed Hylton Road in Sunderland

The police and fire brigade attended the fire in the loft of a flat in Hylton Road close to Sunderland Royal Hospital at around 5pm on Friday, February 25.

Five fire appliances and an aerial ladder were on the scene at the height of the incident.

Hylton Road was closed for several hours during the incident and reopened just before 11pm.

Northumbria Police said they were still on the scene on Saturday morning as part of an investigation into the cause and circumstances.

Watch manager Jade Makarski, from Farringdon fire station, said an aerial ladder had been required because the fire was in the loft.

“We have protected the properties on both sides of it and there were no persons involved, so no-one has been hurt,” she said during the incident.

Firefighters remain at the scene

"We are just in the process of isolating the gas supply – everything else has been taken care of.”

Hylton Road is closed in both directions