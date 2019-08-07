Police and coastguard called out to Wearmouth Bridge
A female who sparked concerns for her wellbeing on a Sunderland bridge was brought to safety and is now being given help.
Just before 10.00pm, on Tuesday, August 7 2019, emergency services were called to Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland, due to reports of a female on the wrong side of the railings.
The incident was quickly resolved, as police were able to bring the female back to safety, and referred her to specialist support services.
In a Facebook message from the Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team, they wrote: “Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team was tasked as part of a multi-agency response to a River Wear related incident, which was successfully resolved within 15 minutes and all units released.”
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At 9.56pm on Tuesday, police received a report of concern for a female on Wearmouth Bridge, Sunderland.
"Emergency services attended and the female was brought to safety. She has been referred to specialist support services."