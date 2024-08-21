Poignant scenes as Sunderland's air museum marks historic WWII victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland's North East Land, Sea and Air Museum (NELSAM) has hosted a special wreath-laying service to mark the anniversary of the successful RAF battle during the biggest air raid on the North East of World War Two.

The ceremony at the North East Land, Sea and Air Museum. | 3rd party

It is now hoped that the ceremony will become an annual event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The six wreaths were laid at the museum to commemorate August 15, 1940, when 120 German bombers with 21 fighter escorts were met by the RAF off the Farne Islands, then over Seaham by 607 Squadron flying Hurricanes from RAF Usworth, now the site of the museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RAF picked up the Luftwaffe when they were on their way with the first serious use of radar in aerial warfare.

Among those laying wreaths were Mayor of Sunderland Cllr Allison Chisnall, RAF Squadron Leader Graeme Deighton and Air Cadet Shaun Hair (2214 Usworth Squadron) representing the office of Sharon Hodgson MP whose constituency includes the museum.

Also attending were former mayors Cllr Dorothy Truman and her husband Cllr Harry Truman, who is also Sunderland City Council's Armed Forces Champion.

Around 100 people attended the event, which concluded with a round of applause for the the 32 civilians from across the region who were killed by bombs. No RAF pilots were lost in the action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairman of NELSAM David Charles said: "We were pleased to see the support from the city of Sunderland and the Royal Air Force from senior ranks down to air cadets. It was well supported by the general public.

"We had around 100 people in attendance and lots of others throughout the day.

Air cadets were among those laying wreaths. | 3rd party

"It's an important event because it was very much when the North East was under attack and the Royal Air Force was there to protect us. We finished the event with a round of applause for all those who lost their lives on the ground.

"It's something we hope will become established as an annual event, because the national event for the Battle of Britain in September focuses on the south of England, whereas for us August (1940) was when we suffered in this region.

"It's important we don't forget these things and that's part and parcel of why the museum is there."