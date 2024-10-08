Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paddington has a new home.

Britain's favourite bear has swapped 32 Windsor Gardens for a bench in The Bridges shopping centre to mark the upcoming opening of his third cinematic outing.

But don’t worry - Mrs Bird has made sure he’s equipped with one of his beloved marmalade sandwiches to fuel his stay on Wearside.

Bridges shopping centre director Karen Eve and Sunderland Mayor Councillor Allison Chisnall with the centre's Paddington statue

Sunderland’s new arrival is part of Paddington Visits, a trail of statues across the UK and Ireland to celebrate the forthcoming release of Paddington in Peru, which will be in cinemas from November 8.

Mayor of Sunderland Cllr Allison Chisnall visited the centre this morning to officially unveil Paddington in pride of place near the customer service desk.

The visitor from Darkest Peru is seated at one of the handy benches, so visitors can have their pictures taken with him, free of charge.

Cllr Chisnall reckons he will be a big hit: “He is absolutely brilliant,” she said. “He is absolutely amazing.

“People of all ages love Paddington.”

Mayor Cllr Allison Chisnall unveils Paddington

Sunderland is one of 23 locations taking part in Paddington Visits, with locations from John O’Groats to Land’s End, Westport in Co. Mayo to London, and, of course, a very special stop in Newbury, the hometown of Paddington's creator, Michael Bond.

With Paddington coming to towns, cities and beauty spots, film producer STUDIOCANAL has teamed up with Ordnance Survey to help intrepid explorers discover Paddington in various locations in the UK and Ireland, head on over to Ordnance Survey’s website to learn more.

Bridges centre director Karen Eve is over the moon with the new arrival:“We are absolutely delighted that the Bridges has been chosen to be a new home for Paddington, the only place in the North East where visitors will be able to come and see this iconic bear,” she said.

“He is a character that appeals to every generation and we know how eagerly awaited the new movie is – the fact that he will be here in Sunderland indefinitely will be a huge draw for both local people and visitors to the city.”

Echo reporter Kevin Clark was one of the first to welcome Paddington to Sunderland

“As a mum, I know how loved Paddington is and it is an absolute honour for us to be part of this exciting UK and Ireland trail and have him make a new home here.”

Paddington was certainly an immediate hit after this morning’s unveiling, with shoppers stopping to take selfies.

Among them was mum Stacey Gardener accompanied by sons Fred and Michael Gunn, three and two respectively: “We were singing it (the Paddington theme tune) by chance on the way here, so this is a nice surprise,” she said.