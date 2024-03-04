Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CGI of how the extended library could look. Picture issued by University of Sunderland.

Students are set to benefit from an extended library on the banks of the River Wear under new plans.

The University of Sunderland has launched a public consultation on the proposal to extend St Peter’s Library.

University leaders say the proposed approximately 1,450 sqm extension would allow for the improvement, expansion, and relocation of library resources.

Staff, students, and members of the public are welcome to provide their views on the proposals, which will be taken into consideration in preparing the final design, ahead of plans being submitted to Sunderland City Council for approval.

The design and plans for the project have been prepared by Space Architects and the planning application will be submitted by DDP in conjunction with Space Architects.

They are part of the University’s remodelling and upgrade of the Prospect Building to provide a modern, student-centred learning space over the next 3-4 years.

The proposals include a two-storey extension to the southern part of St Peter’s Library, alongside the remodelling and refurbishment of existing spaces.

A statement issued by the university reads: "Overall, the proposals will deliver a much-improved study space for students and provide additional staff space to support collaborative working methods.