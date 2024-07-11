Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People are being invited to have their say on plans for a new wind farm infrastructure which would see a substation and underground cables coming to Seaham.

The Morven Offshore Wind Farm is in Scottish territorial waters, approximately 60km off the coast of Aberdeen.

It is being developed under a joint venture between BP and Energie Baden-Württemberg AG EnBW.

Programme leaders say it has the potential to generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of approximately three million UK households with lower-carbon electricity.

Now they have brought forward proposals for offshore electricity cables in English waters, underground onshore electricity cables near Seaham, and a substation near Hawthorn Pit.

The programme leaders say two search corridors near Seaham capable of accommodating underground, onshore cables have been identified.

A consultation is under way with public sessions starting today, July 11, where people, businesses and organisations can provide feedback on the search corridors, the offshore cables, the substation search area and can provide any other information they feel the project should take into consideration.

The consultation will run until September 3, 2024.

Public events are open to everyone wanting to provide feedback on the consultation or find out more:

Thursday, July 11 (2pm - 7pm) at Robin Todd Centre, Front Street, South Hetton, DH6 2TH

Friday, July 12 (10am - 4pm) at Seaham Town Hall, Stockton Road, Seaham, SR7 0HP

Saturday, July 12 (10am - 4pm) at the Seaham Carnival, the Morven project will have a stall

Wednesday, July 17 (2pm - 7pm) at Glebe Centre, Durham Place, Murton, SR7 9BX

Richard Haydock, programme director at bp, said: “This consultation is an early but critical step in the planning process for the English infrastructure of the Morven project. It provides the community with a chance to provide feedback on the plans for development of the project and let us know what community benefits they would like to see brought forward.”

Sarah Pirie, programme director at EnBW, added: “The UK is at a crucial step in transitioning to lower carbon, secure, domestic sources of energy, and projects like this can make a key contribution to meeting renewable energy targets. We are proud of the role we are playing in this transition and look forward to talking to the community about the project.”

To get involved in the consultation or find out more information, visit: morvenoffshorewind.com.