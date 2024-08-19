Sunderland football teams left with extra payments after issues over pitches

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Football teams claim they have been forced to pay hundreds of pounds extra to use pitches in Sunderland due to issues with renovation work.

Clubs say they have to pay more to play pre-season friendlies. | Sunderland Echo

An official from one club contacted the Echo saying that teams "are now faced with another bill to pay for a pitch with another provider of up to £220" after the 2023-24 season was extended by two weeks.

This meant that pitch renovations were not carried out as soon as intended, leaving teams needing to find other pitches to use for friendlies ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The clubs have paid fees, but as Sunderland City Council pitches were still being renovated, they have had to pay to play friendlies elsewhere.

It was also claimed that the teams were also not initially contacted regarding the change with "further confusion when an email was sent out after the contract agreement, to say that fields would be available on the 27th July for friendlies".

The club official, whose identity the council knows, said: "The council reasoning for their decision stems from, they say, that last season was extended by two weeks.

"But they fail to address that the pitch renovation programme was started at the same time as every year, if not earlier this year, so the extended season cannot be a factor."

A statement from Sunderland City Council read: "A backlog of fixtures because of bad weather meant a late finish to the last season.

"This affected the pitch maintenance and reinstatement timetable before the next season.

"To help pitches recover, we asked clubs not to play pre-season friendlies and advised they could also look to playing friendlies at the football hubs.

"While there is no obligation to use the hubs, there could be a cost which the clubs would have to meet.

"The pitch reinstatement timetable was further affected by June and July’s rain.

"We understand the concerns raised as we continue to look to providing the best quality pitches that we can within our budgets, and taking into account the weather.

"Whether it’s through helping with our community chest grants, our Active Sunderland programme, work with our partners at leisure and sports facilities, or hosting major events, as a council we’re very much committed to encouraging sport and activity at every level."