Pictures show shocking damage to a car following a crash in Sunderland

Police in Sunderland have been called to a Hendon road following reports of a collision.

By Ryan Smith
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 6:43 pm

Officers are currently in attendance on Mowbray Road, near the The Cloisters, after reports of a road traffic collision on Sunday, April 3.

Photos taken at the scene show extensive damage to a red Seat Leon following the crash, however no injuries have been reported.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “There is an incident ongoing on Mowbray Road in Sunderland.

Officers were called to Mowbray Road in Sunderland following reports of a collision.

"There has been no reports of injuries and police are waiting for recovery.”

Police say that there have been no reports of injuries following the crash.

