Pictures show shocking damage to a car following a crash in Sunderland

Officers are currently in attendance on Mowbray Road, near the The Cloisters, after reports of a road traffic collision on Sunday, April 3.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “There is an incident ongoing on Mowbray Road in Sunderland.

Officers were called to Mowbray Road in Sunderland following reports of a collision.

"There has been no reports of injuries and police are waiting for recovery.”

