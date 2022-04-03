Pictures show shocking damage to a car following a crash in Sunderland
Police in Sunderland have been called to a Hendon road following reports of a collision.
Sunday, 3rd April 2022, 6:43 pm
Officers are currently in attendance on Mowbray Road, near the The Cloisters, after reports of a road traffic collision on Sunday, April 3.
Photos taken at the scene show extensive damage to a red Seat Leon following the crash, however no injuries have been reported.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “There is an incident ongoing on Mowbray Road in Sunderland.
"There has been no reports of injuries and police are waiting for recovery.”