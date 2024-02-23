News you can trust since 1873
Pictures as young people enjoy 'Come & Play' as part of Sunderland Expo

By Ross Robertson
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 11:58 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 13:00 GMT

Teenagers have been enjoying intriguing events and activities as part of 'Come & Play' this week.

Come & Play is the first of a range of exciting pilot events aimed at residents and visitors, taking place as part of Expo Sunderland, which will go big in 2025.  

The interactive event has been providing a window into weird and wonderful new innovations and emerging technologies, including a chance to explore amazing new robots, bullet-time photography and gaming, eco-fashion and fitness showcases as well as the chance to be part of the footage for Expo Sunderland promotion in 2025. 

 

