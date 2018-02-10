Picture tribute to former Sunderland star Liam Miller after his tragic death

The late Liam Miller joined Sunderland at the dawn of an exciting era at the club following Roy Keane’s appointment as boss.

Miller, whose tragic death at the age of 36 from cancer was announced late on Friday night, was a mainstay of the side who went from bottom to top and back to the Premier League in one season.

Click above to watch our picture tribute to him with photographs from his three years at Sunderland and elsewhere during his career.

And yes, the photos do include his reaction to that dramatic late winner against Derby County during the Black Cats’s 2006-07 promotion season.

Can’t use the link above? Try here.