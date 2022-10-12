News you can trust since 1873
Emergency services at the scene in Sunderland city centre

PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures from Sunderland city centre as 67 year old man arrested following 'malicious communication' report

A man has been arrested and placed into police custody following reports of a ‘malicious communication’ which lead to city centre buildings being evacuated in Sunderland.

By Sam Johnson
3 minutes ago

The incident has resulted in St Mary’s Way being closed and buildings being evacuated as emergency services respond to the incident.

Here are photos of emergency services at the scene as the event unfolds.

1. Road closed

Police close St Mary's Way as they deal with the incident

Photo: National World

2. Specialist team

Police and specialist team in Sunderland city centre

Photo: National World

3. Police cordon

Part of Keel Square cordoned off as police respond to a 'malicious communication'

Photo: National World

4. High Street West

Northumbria Police van enforces road closure in Sunderland city centre

Photo: National World

Sunderland
