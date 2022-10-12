PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures from Sunderland city centre as 67 year old man arrested following 'malicious communication' report
A man has been arrested and placed into police custody following reports of a ‘malicious communication’ which lead to city centre buildings being evacuated in Sunderland.
The incident has resulted in St Mary’s Way being closed and buildings being evacuated as emergency services respond to the incident.
Here are photos of emergency services at the scene as the event unfolds.
Page 1 of 5