Lauren Irwin. Picture c/o Team GB. | Team GB

A rower is swapping the Wear for the Marne as she sees her dreams come true after being selected for Team GB at the Paris Olympics.

Lauren Irwin, 25, from Peterlee, has been chosen for the women’s eight (W8+) rowing team

The Durham University graduate also makes history for her home town as the first Olympian from Peterlee.

The rowing events will take place at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, off the Marne River, a tributary of the Seine.

“We’ve been dreaming of this since we were young,” Lauren said at the team announcement at Kew Gardens on Wednesday.

“It’s unbelievable that it's happening right now. It hasn’t quite hit me.”

Lauren was encouraged to try rowing by her PE teacher at St Bede’s RC Comprehensive School.

Originally a keen swimmer, she switched to focus on rowing aged 13, and was invited to join the Junior High Performance Academy (JHPA) run by coaches and students at Durham University.

Here she made connections with her mentors Wade Hall-Craggs, a British rower, Olympic sculler and former Durham University Boat Club head coach, and graduate Harriet Tebbs, who has recently been appointed Vice Principal at Josephine Butler College.

She went on to study Sport, Health and Exercise between 2016-19 at Durham as a member of the College of St Hild and St Bede, and continued to hone her skills through the university’s Boat Club.

Lauren with her teammates. Picture c/o Team GB. | Team GB

She took part in the U23 World Championships three times, winning gold in the women’s four in 2019. She also gave her time as a volunteer coach, and a junior high performance coach during her studies.

After graduating, she was invited to row full time as a GB athlete in 2021 ready for the start of the new Olympic cycle.

After the delayed Tokyo Games were held behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, athletes are looking forward to being cheered on by spectators at the Paris Olympics.

Lauren is happy to have loved ones to see her fulfil her dream in Paris.

“Because it’s so close, we have so many family and friends that’ll come over, so that’s just so great to have that support,” she said.

Lauren said it had been tough going up against her fellow rowers for Olympic selection.

“When you're being selected and when trials is happening, it's quite hard because you're going up against your good friends.

“It's kind of finding that balance between wanting to beat your teammates and building a bond together as a crew.”

“I think now that selection and trials is all over, it's nice to be a part of something with the eight. It's really exciting to see what we can do.”

Lauren’s Olympic selection comes after an exceptional rowing season.

Earlier this year, she was picked to represent Great Britain at the World Rowing Cup and came away with a silver medal, from racing in Varese, Italy

This was followed by a second silver at the European Championships in Szeged, Hungary. A third silver rounded off the success at Lucerne, Switzerland.

Team GB Chef de Mission, Mark England, said: “Our rowers have posted some outstanding results this season and I am sure the crews will relish the opportunity to showcase their talent in front of their friends, family, and Team GB fans as they race the Olympic course at the National Olympic Nautical Stadium of Île-de-France in Paris this July.”

Lauren is one of more than 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support.

“The lottery funding, I think that's a big one,” she said.

“We wouldn't be here without them, I think their support there is just great.”