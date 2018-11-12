Person taken into police care after being found on wrong side of sea wall

Rescue crews were called out after a person was seen on the wrong side of a sea wall.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and Seaham Coastguard were called out at 10.30pm yesterday to Seaham Marina.

Officers waited with rescue equipment while police talked to the individual.

After a short while the person agreed to come back to safety.

