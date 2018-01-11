Peppa Pig joins Sunderland anniversary party

A Sunderland care facility received a special visitor to help it mark a special occasion.

Peppa Pig was the guest of honour at a 10th anniversary party for Dame Dorothy Day Care.

Based at Dame Dorothy Primary School in Dock Street, past and present families were invited for fun activities including an animal corner, biscuit decorating and face painting.

Nicola Wardropper and Gemma Williams, who set up the Day Care, in November 2007 also attended along with Peppa Pig.

Staff were delighted to see many of the past families attend.

Dame Dorothy Day Care (formally St Peter’s Day Care until August 2013), not only provides high quality childcare to children aged two to five-years-old, but offers wraparound sessions and a Sunset Club for children up to 11 in its after school facility.