Children can enjoy a zip wire, sensory garden and inclusive play equipment thanks to a £225,000 revamp of the playpark in Fatfield.

The upgraded play area in Bonemill Lane, Fatfield, Washington, which is formally known as Harraton Park play area, now includes new infant and junior swings, interactive items and inclusive multi-unit, roundabout, swing, seesaw and a 'springie' ride.

Improvements have also seen a new woodland walk, the addition of three pieces of outdoor gym equipment and the refurbishment of an existing embankment slide.

Sunderland City Council has invested £225,000 in the upgrade, with £140,000 of the funding from Washington Area Committee in the form of £100,000 from the Neighbourhood Capital Investment Programme and £40,000 Neighbourhood Funding.

Councillor Sean Laws, Chair of Washington Area Committee and Councillor Fiona Miller at the new playpark.

The remaining £85,000 came from the Parks and Open Spaces Project.

Councillor Sean Laws, Chair of Washington Area Committee, said: "It's great to see this fantastic play area nearing completion in time for the better weather and the Easter holidays.

"Unfortunately the incredibly wet weather we've had of late means that some of the grassed areas on the site haven't been able to open yet as its been too wet for the grass to germinate. But we hope to be able to open these remaining areas in the next few weeks.

Some of the new equipment at the playpark in Fatfield.

"In the meantime the woodland walk, sensory garden, outdoor gym equipment, existing slide and all of the equipment on the artificial turf surfacing are all open and ready and waiting for children across our community to enjoy."

The refurbishment of the play park is the latest in a line of improvements to play parks across the city, with 26 play areas in the process of being upgraded as part of Sunderland City Council's City Play and Urban Games improvement programme.