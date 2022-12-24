Toys donated to the My Harbour refuge.

Your response to the Sunderland Echo Toy Appeal – run in partnership with Wearside charity Hope 4 Kidz – has been staggering, and we applaud your generosity.

Despite the cost of living crisis, you have donated over 4,500 presents – worth an estimated £35,000 – to make sure youngsters in the area will wake up on Christmas Day to a gift they would otherwise not have received.

Despite the economic uncertainty, thousands of you answered the call to buy one extra present and drop them off at collection points all over the area.

Some of the toys which went to the People for Places refuge

Viv Watts, chief executive of Hope 4 Kidz, said: "Once again, I am astounded at the quality and quantity of the gifts from all of the people who have donated a to our appeal this Christmas.

"Considering the economic climate people have still managed to support others who are less fortunate and all of you have made a real difference to thousands of children.”

She added: “It was a pleasure to attend Sunderland Royal Hospital and be able to drop off presents for the first time in three years and meet some of the young patients.

“I can tell everyone that their smiles have made your support and generosity so worthwhile.

The appeal logo.

“Thank you from everyone at Hope 4 Kidz and have a merry Christmas and a very happy and prosperous New Year.”

In all, presents have been delivered to over 40 over organisations, including Sunderland Royal Hospital, South Tyneside Hospital,

Pennywell Community Centre, Bernicia, St Marys Church, Peace of Mind, Places for People, Academy 360, South Hylton Primary, South Tyneside Refuge and the Great North Children's Hospital.

Viv added: “These gifts will make a huge difference to those families who may not otherwise be able to celebrate Christmas.

Some of the toys dropped off at Everyone Active in Hetton

"Thank you. We could not have done it without you."

Echo editor, Gary Oliver, said “Every year we ask our readers to step up at Christmas and help those who are less fortunate.

“This year – and despite the challenges so many people are facing - you have rallied round and we cannot thank you enough for making the appeal the success that it is.”

He added: “It is still a very difficult time for a great many people, but our readers have dug deep to help those less fortunate an give youngsters something special this Christmas.

Viv Watts of Hope 4 Kidz at Sunderland Royal Hospital with ex Sunderland players Micky Horswill, Trevor Swinburne and Peter Stronach.

"We applaud you all."

Drop off points for the appeal were at Adkins & Cheurfi, Hayes Travel, Maxim FM, Peter Heron, Sainsburys at Silksworth, Washington and Wessington Way,

Santander, Siemens ,The BIC at Washington and Sunderland, Virgin Money, Wilkinsons, Buzl, Everyone Active centres at Houghton, Hetton, Washington and Silksworth; The Northeast Learning Trust, Archers Park Care Home, Superior Recruitment, Café Mio in South Shields, Morrisons in South Shields and

The Gym South Shields