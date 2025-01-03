Your five big hopes for Sunderland in 2025

2024 has seen the city’s Riverside Development starting to take shape along with the opening of a number of new eagerly anticipated venues including the Sheepfolds Stables and the 3 Stories.
We’ve also seen SAFC challenging at the top of the Championship, raising hopes amongst Black Cats fans.
But what does 2025 have in store? We asked you what your biggest hopes for Sunderland are in the new year and this is what you said.
1. More high street shops
Whilst 2025 looks set to see work begin on a number of retail parks within the city boundaries, many of our readers would like to see new shops once again opening on the city centre's high streets. Marks and Spencer on High Street West is just one of a number of shops to have closed in recent years. | Sunderland Echo Photo: Tony Gillan
2. Promotion back to the Premier League
Currently just two points off the Championship's top two automatic promotion places and with more than half the season now completed, there is a growing belief and hope that the Black Cats could finally make a long awaited return to the Premier League. Eight seasons after relegation, this is currently SAFC's longest ever period outside of the top flight of English football. Photo: Frank Reid
3. A centre forward
Whilst Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor both scored in New Year's Day's victory over Sheffield United, readers who contacted the Echo are still hoping for another centre forward to be recruited in the January transfer window to hopefully help the club in a final push back to the Premier League. | Frank Reid
4. Tackling illegal motor and electric bikes
A number of readers hope the authorities tackle what they feel is a growing issue of the use of illegal motor bikes and electric bikes across the city. | South Yorkshire Police / SWNS
