Youngsters from Sunderland youth project all safe at Lightwater Valley - but two receiving support after witnessing 'traumatic incident'

Parents of 55 Sunderland children currently at Lightwater Valley are being told no one from the group has been injured following a serious incident at the theme park.

A six-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital after an incident at Lightwater Valley Theme Park.



Witnesses on social media have said the boy fell from the Twister ride at the theme park, with one saying they heard loud screams before seeing a child on the ground.

Sunderland-based Youth Almighty Project currently has 55 young people, aged between 11 and 19, at the North Yorkshire theme park.

Emergency contact for the group, Councillor Phil Tye has told parents all children in their group are safe and were not involved in the incident.

Two girls from the Sunderland group, who were in the queue waiting to board the Twister ride, are being supported by staff after they witnessed the traumatic incident.

Mr Tye said: "We have put something on social media for parents as soon as information started coming out that a child had fallen from a roller coaster.

"Two girls from our project have witnessed the incident while in the queue for that particular roller coaster. They are obviously traumatised by this and are being supported by staff.

"The theme park remains open at the moment. We have 55 young people here and that's why when the news broke we wanted to let families know that everyone in our group is unharmed.

"I'm the emergency contact and we have a procedure in place for incidents like this that we hope never to have to use - but unfortunately this has happened today.

"Our thoughts are with the injured boy and his family."

North Yorkshire Police said they were called to reports of a 'medical incident' involving a six-year-old boy at Lightwater Valley theme park near Ripon at 11.30am today.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service also confirmed that they attended an incident at the park and flew a child to Leeds General Infirmary.

His condition is not believed to be life threatening.

Lightwater Valley said in a statement: "We can confirm that following an incident on one of our rides this morning, a child is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

"Emergency services have confirmed the child was conscious when they arrived at the scene and his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

"The ride remains closed at the current time but the rest of the park is still open.

"We will issue an update as soon as we have any more information."