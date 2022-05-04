Libby Warwick Snow, 11, Jacob Macdonald, 10 and James Newton, 10, were all on the podium at Oldbury near Birmingham in this year’s English Age Group Championships. Libby took gold in the under-12, 40kg and under category after lifting almost her own body weight.
Jacob also took gold in the under-10s, under 55kg category, while James won silver in the under-12s, under 67kg category.
It’s another proud moment for the Weights and Cakes gym, which recently moved into larger new premises in Southwick. The club is run by coach Zoe Chandler, who is also Libby’s grandmother.
Zoe said: “There was going to be four of them, but one of the boys tore his ligament playing football. James and Jacob have only been doing it for six months and it was their first competition.
“They’ve been competing virtually, but this was their first championship when they’ve physically been there. But Libby’s an old hand now. We were really chuffed and we’re looking forward to the next one now.”
The club was only formed in 2021 as a Community Interest Company (CIC) to run classes, to encourage those who might shy away from fitness venues and sports to strengthen their bodies and mental health.
It aims to make training, exercising and sport more accessible to everyone regardless of race, gender, ability or experience.
The club is so-called as after training members have cake, coffee and a chat. It is open to all ages from eight upwards. Anyone interested can visit www.weightsandcakes.com, or call Zoe on 07565 964173.