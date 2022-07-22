Young Sunderland star chosen for new Netflix series by Game of Thrones producers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eve Ridley, 10, has been announced as the latest cast member to join the production titled ‘3 Body Problem’.

Eve, who already has a number of acting credits under her belt including the voice of Wendy Wolf in Peppa Pig, trained with performing arts organisation Stagebox at its base in Leeds.

The Eve has been honing her craft with the school for the last two years and is also managed by the in-house management team, Stagebox Management.

Eve Ridley. Photograph courtesy of Stephanie Thornton Photography

Kirsti Bagger, head agent at Stagebox Management, said: “Eve has worked so hard, and we are delighted to secure her first global screen credit.

"Since joining Stagebox as a screen newcomer, Eve has achieved so much with her first major network role at the beginning of her exciting journey with us. We’re so looking forward to seeing her star on our screens in 3 Body Problem opposite such talent.”

3 Body Problem is an adaptation of Liu Cixin’s award-winning novel of the same name, which follows the story of physicist Wang Miao and is billed as an ‘ambitious tale’ about ‘what happens when humanity discovers they aren’t alone’.

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B Weiss are behind the project, and Bernadette Caulfield, also a GOT veteran, will be producing the show, alongside the likes of Rian Johnson, whose credits include Star Wars Episode VIII – The Last Jedi.