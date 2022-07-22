Young people do their bit on National Citizens Service projects

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teams of young people doing their bit on the National Citizens Service project.

Teams of young people have been taking part in the National Citizens Service project, designed for 16-to-17-year-olds.

The Government scheme aims to ‘engage, unite and empower young people’, building their confidence to ‘achieve their dreams’, regardless of background.

Three teams set out on different projects in South Tyneside and Sunderland.

The Plates4Paws team.

‘Hygiene Hopes’ undertook a sponsored walk from Sunderland to Marsden to raise awareness of the hygiene crisis.

Cash raised was used to donate hygiene products to the Hebburn Helps food bank.

‘Beach Banks’ undertook a sponsored litter pick, helping clean up Sandhaven Beach in South Shields at the same time as raising money to create care packages for Hebburn Helps.

‘Plates4Paws’ set up organised a professional pet photoshoot at New Enterprise Studios in Southwick, Sunderland.

Tahrian Chowdhury (front) with fellow Sandhaven beach cleaners. Picture by FRANK REID

Cash raised was used to buy pet supplies that will be donated to the Hospitality and Hope food bank in South Shields.

