Young karate stars aiming to kick on next year

Dokan chief instructor Kevan Mitchinson collecting another top team award.

Youngsters at a Sunderland karate club are aiming to kick on next year – after winning a huge haul of medals at national and international level in 2024.

The Dokan Karate Club – which trains at various venues in the city and South Tyneside – competed in 12 tournaments and had the most successful year ever in terms of results.

This included 20 gold medals, eight silver and three bronze at the World Championships in Malta, finishing second out of 77 clubs in the Great British Open in Birmingham and seventh best club in the European Championships in Poland.

They returned home with 15 World champions from Malta and seven European Champions from Poland.

Dokan Karate Club members with just one of their trophy hauls.

Dokan chief instructor Kevan Mitchinson said: "Over 12 tournaments, we had our most successful year ever in terms of results, fnishing as the top club or association in eight of the largest karate competitions held in Britain.

"That, along with the individual results, means that we have really established outselves as a force to be reckoned with.”

He added: “In addition, the club has a strong family bond and is run to support and encourage children to not only be great at karate but also to instil a sense of comradeship, sportsmanship and good moral values.

"All the while, we are pushing their competitive spirit for those that have that personal drive and ambition.

Dokan's Leon Wilkinson, Joshua Parkin, Logan Jones.

"The youngsters and their families have all bought into that ethos and the results are there for all to see.”

He added: “Over the last two years we have forged a new squad of young students and they are now getting all the glory their hard work and training deserves.

“We are aiming to make 2025 even better and are already recruiting now for the next generation of karate stars.”

Dokan teaches Shotokan karate – considered a traditional and influential form of the sport – at various venues in South Tyneside and Sunderland.

Dokan's Myah Hackett in action.

It also has a number of member clubs under its banner in Yorkshire and Cleveland.

As well as the competition squad the club holds a series of classes for all age groups – and specific beginner’s classes - seven days a week.

For more information on taking up karate, call 07939130411 or email [email protected].