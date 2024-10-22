Young fighters bring gold medals back to Sunderland from European Karate Championships
Riley Rogerson, 11, and Joseph Woodward, 10, both claimed gold in the World Union of Karate-Do Federation (WUKF) European Championships, held in Warsaw, Poland.
The boys, both members of the Kawauso Karate Club, based in Ryhope, took part in the tournament over the weekend of October 12 and 13.
Mark Holt, chief instructor at the club, said: “Both boys did extremely well and managed to come away with Gold medals.
“Riley Rogerson won gold in his Children's individual kata event for the 3rd year in a row, making him triple European Champion.
“Joseph Woodward won gold in his Children's individual Kata event, team kata event and got a silver medal in his individual fighting event.
“Riley and Joseph train at Ryhope Community Centre and compete as part of the Dokan Karate Association England Squad.
“Both boys are extremely talented, dedicated and great role models for our sport.
“They put in countless hours of hard work each week and are very deserving if the success they have achieved at such a young age”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.