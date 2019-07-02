Simon Lindsley: Training hard for the Great North Run after completing his fight against cancer

Simon Lindsley, 24, from Houghton, is running to raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust charity, which provides specialist nursing care to 13-to-24-year-olds with the disease and supported him during his treatment.

Simon was diagnosed with a brain tumour in December 2017 after experiencing memory loss and confusion. After brain surgery, he received radiotherapy on the charity’s unit at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle, followed by a year of chemotherapy.

The charity’s nurses helped him by explaining his condition in simple terms, while youth support coordinators organised activities to take his mind off treatment.

During his final week of treatment Simon was inspired to sign up for the half-marathon on September 8, despite not having been able to exercise for 18 months.

Simon said: “I have never done anything like this before. But after this last year-and-a-half, I have such a drive to push on through this. As soon as I get over that finish line in September, I’ll know I can still do anything I put my mind to.

“So far I’ve raised over £900 for Teenage Cancer Trust through my Great North Run fundraising.

“I hope that this donation helps Teenage Cancer Trust provide the same help and support that I received and helps others that are going through the same thing.”

The charity’s regional fundraising manager, Louise Miles said: “We’re so grateful to Simon and all our incredible Teenage Cancer Trust runners for taking on the Great North Run this year.

“His fundraising will make a real difference to other young people with cancer across the UK. Please join Simon by joining our Great North Run team in 2019. Your support will help us get closer to our goal of reaching every young person diagnosed with cancer.”

Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK charity to providing specialist nursing and emotional support to young sufferers.

Seven people aged 13-24 in the UK are diagnosed with the disease each day. the charity supports them before, during and after treatment, building their self-esteem and meeting others living through the same experience.