The youngsters will be part of the 80-strong cast of Coppélia – which is being performed three times at The Empire Sunderland, between on Friday September 1 and Saturday Sept 2.

The humorous production will star six international principal dancers and also showcase the talents of 80 young dancers from the North East – including dancers from The Stage Door Academy of Performing Arts and Durham Dance.

Eight-year-old Charlotte Cox, from Houghton, said: “I started dancing at The Stage Door when I was four and I love being able to teach my friends at Barnwell Academy new moves and routines. We put on little shows for our school teachers and friends at lunch time.

Charlotte Cox.

“I am hoping to learn harder and more difficult steps and learn from the professional ballerinas who are teaching us in our practices.

"I can't wait to perform on the big stage at the Empire.”

Madeline Davison, 17, a pupil at St Robert of Newminster RC School, is with Durham Dance.

She said: “I started when I was three and was inspired by my older friends who danced. I wanted to be a ballerina just like them.

“I’m hoping that by learning alongside principal dancers I’ll improve my technique and stage presence and learning from the EYB choreographers and teachers.

"This is my fourth time dancing with EYB and each time it’s been a wonderful experience.”

The cast was selected after over 200 young dancers attended an audition at The Empire.

The young cast will have rehearsed for 60 hours over 10 days at Kepier Academy before the performance – experiencing the working life of a professional dancer.

EYB director, Janet Lewis, said: “English Youth Ballet’s aim is to provide performance experience to aspiring young dancers in beautiful venues close to where they live.

“The young dancers get to experience what life is like in a professional ballet company and learn about developing their artistic and performance skills as

well as improving their technique.

"I am always amazed at how quickly the young dancers progress when presented with new challenges.”