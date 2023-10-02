News you can trust since 1873
Young autistic Sunderland AFC fans see their dreams come true at the Stadium of Light

'We had the best day ever'

By Neil Fatkin
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 13:41 BST- 1 min read
Autistic youngsters and children from across the region saw their dreams come true after taking on the role of flag bearers at the last SAFC home game against Cardiff City.

The students from the North East Autism Society were thrilled to be official flag-bearers for the game, forming a guard of honour in front of more than 41,500 cheering fans and getting to high five their heroes.

Despite the 0-1 defeat, it was a day to remember for the youngsters.

Autistic children and youngsters at the Stadium of Light. Autistic children and youngsters at the Stadium of Light.
One of those was 13-year-old Brook from Thornhill Park School in Sunderland who said: “I am a big Sunderland fan and to be a flag bearer at the Stadium of Light was a dream come true.”

He was joined by fellow Black Cats fan Keaton who has been attending matches since he was two and was there with his mother, Claire.

Claire said: “He’s been wanting to do something like this since he was tiny, but never got the chance. He has been so excited about it and has had a brilliant day.”

Autistic youngsters were flag bearers at the Stadium of Light.Autistic youngsters were flag bearers at the Stadium of Light.
Other youngsters welcoming the players onto the pitch were Connor, 20, and his friend Marcus.

Connor, who attends Thornbeck College in Newton Aycliffe, said:”To walk out onto the pitch and to shake hands with the players was unbelievable. It’s been an amazing opportunity and a great day.”

Classmate Marcus said: “We had the best day ever. It was absolutely epic.”

The opportunity was organised by Sunderland based AK Teaching recruitment agency, which partners with SAFC to select flag-bearers for home matches. 

