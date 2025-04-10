It’s already firmly cemented as the North East’s favourite daytime attraction, and now, for the first time, visitors can spend the night at Beamish Museum.
The County Durham venue has launched its self-catering holiday cottages as part of the major Remaking Beamish project, which has seen a number of new attractions at the outdoor museum.
Now, two former agricultural landscape have been turned into Potter’s Cottage and Drover’s Rest, which each sleep two people.
Located in the 1820s landscape at the museum, the cottages give you the chance to travel all the way back to Georgina times.
However, you don’t have to fully live like a Georgian - there are some modern conveniences including electricity, indoor bathrooms (the bed pans aren’t for actual use), wifi, telephones and 21st century amenities such as TVs, which have been hidden away.
“This is Beamish as you’ve never seen it before,” said Samantha Shotton, chief operating officer at Beamish, as bookings go live for the cottages.
She added: “What’s really interesting is that there was a building here and we’ve raised it up, and saved it, and put it back in a way that visitors can come down and have a new experience at Beamish and see it in a whole new light.”
