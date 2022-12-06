News you can trust since 1873
Yellow weather warning for ice issued for Sunderland as Met Office urges drivers and pedestrians to take care

Drivers and pedestrians are being urged to take care after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for ice in Sunderland.

By Tony Gillan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 4:53pm

The temperature will not rise above around 3C and will generally hover around freezing point, but the wind chill effect will make it feel colder still.

While snow is not expected yet, the rain from throughout Tuesday and Wednesday morning could turn to ice. Weather warnings are in place for Wednesday and Thursday.

The temperature on Friday morning is forecast to drop to minus one, with a “feels like” temperature of minus six.

Icy streets could spell danger.
The Met Office explains: “The ‘feels like’ temperature is calculated by taking into account the expected air temperature, relative humidity and the strength of the wind at around five feet off the ground (the typical height of a human face), combined with our understanding of how heat is lost from the human body during cold and windy days.”

Please take extra care.

Frost and ice is expected in the coming days. Please be careful.
Met OfficeSunderland