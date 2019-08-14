Worker escapes from roof after blow torch fire at Sunderland shop
A worker escaped unharmed from the roof of a disused shop after a blow torch fire.
By Gavin Ledwith
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019, 07:36
Firefighters spent 45 minutes tackling the blaze in Villette Road, Hendon, Sunderland, after the alarm was raised at 7.45pm on Tuesday.
The roof was slightly damaged and both the disused single-storey shop and an adjoining property suffered smoke damage.
A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Someone was working with a blow torch on the roof of the disused building when the fire started accidentally.”