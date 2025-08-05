Work begins on £2.1m investment to improve safety and efficiency on Tyne & Wear Metro

North East passengers are set to benefit from a £2.1m investment in the region’s Tyne & Wear Metro system.

The money is being used to install the first new automatic ticket gates in more than 10 years, in a bid to make the system safer and more efficient.

£2.1m is being invested in the Tyne & Wear Metro system.

Nexus, the public body which runs Metro, is carrying out the first phase of the installation at Regent Centre Metro station after the Mayor announced in March that she was putting more money towards new Metro ticket gates as part of a £208 million package of wider transport investment.

More than 1.3 million passengers every year will pass through the new ticket gates at Regent Centre station alone, which will be staffed by Metro’s customer service team to tackle ticketless travel and improve safety, especially for women and girls.

Work at the busy interchange north of Newcastle serving local schools and offices, and where Metro connects with bus routes into Northumberland, is due to be completed by the end of this year.

Nexus is completing a study to identify which further stations will be added to the list of 13 with ticket gates as part of the Mayor Kim McGuinness’s £2.1m funding package for the system.

Paul Welford, Nexus Major Projects Director and North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness.

She said: ““Everyone should feel safe when using public transport but sadly I know that too often this isn’t the reality, particularly for women and girls I speak to. I promised to put ticket barriers and staff at more Metro stations and now we have committed the money to do that.

“I’m pleased to see work starting so there will be barriers at Regent Centre by the end of this year. This is just the start of our multi-million pound investment to make public transport safer by replacing unwanted old bus shelters right across the North East, putting in better lighting and updating CCTV.”

Paul Welford, Major Projects Director at Nexus, said: “I’m delighted to confirm that the installation of new ticket gates on the Metro is underway, supporting North East Mayor Kim McGuinness’ pledge to make public transport safer.

“The focus of this phase of the scheme is Regent Centre Metro station near Newcastle, which will be getting new ticket gates installed. This will help to make this busy suburban station more secure and help us to lower Metro fare evasion.

“A feasibility study will identify which other stations on the Metro system would be suitable for the installation of new ticket gates. It will determine how many stations will be incorporated into the programme, with considerations including safety, security, revenue protection and optimum value for money.

“At present, 13 out of our 60 stations have ticket gates. These include the busiest stations on Metro and it means that, in normal circumstances, 75% of customers must pass through a ticket gate either at the start or end of their journey.

“New ticket gates help us to safely control customer flow and access to stations. This increases security and safety allowing only those travelling on Metro to access the platform.”

Ticket gates are currently located at Newcastle Airport, Central Station, Gateshead, Haymarket, Heworth, Jesmond, Manors, Monument, North Shields, South Shields, Chichester, St James, and Byker.

They were installed between 2010 and 2012.