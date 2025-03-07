The Women's Rugby World Cup trophy is taking pride of place at Sunderland AFC’s pre-match fan zone this Saturday (March 8) ahead of the Black Cats’ fixture against Cardiff City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its star appearance on International Women's Day is just one of the attractions lined up for the free rugby themed event at the Beacon of Light on Saturday 8 March.

The Women's Rugby World Cup. | Sunderland City Council

Families visiting the fan zone ahead of the Sunderland v Cardiff City match can have a go at a whole range of exciting rugby inspired activities on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council, said: "We're really excited to have the Women's Rugby World Cup trophy at our fan zone takeover on International Women's Day.

"The fan zone event is all about showcasing everything rugby has to offer as we count down to England's Red Roses in the opening match of the Women's Rugby World Cup at the Stadium of Light on Friday 22 August.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity to find out about the sport and about how you can get involved, even if you’ve never picked up a rugby ball in your life.

"There’ll be something for everyone no matter what your age or ability, including walking rugby, fun fitness sessions with a rugby twist, children’s activities, tag rugby, and rugby skills on show from local rugby clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So this is a brilliant chance to come along and find out all about what new community rugby activities are on offer in Sunderland and learn more about our fantastic local rugby clubs. You'll also be able to find out how to get tickets for the England v USA opening match. And, you can even have your photo taken with the Women's Rugby World Cup trophy."

The Beacon of Light will be hosting the fan zone take over from 12:30 -2.30pm on Saturday 8 March, with both match goers and non match goers alike welcome to come along and join the fun. All activities are free. There will also be the opportunity to win family tickets to the England v USA opening match.

Match-goers will also be able to see girls from Houghton Rugby Club's under 14's team demonstrating their rugby skills when they take to the pitch at the Stadium of Light at half time during the Cardiff City game.

The fan zone takeover is being organised by Sunderland City Council’s Active Sunderland, the RFU, University of Sunderland, local rugby clubs, the Foundation of Light, SAFC, Sunderland BID, Newcastle Falcons and Newcastle Rugby Foundation.