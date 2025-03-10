The Women's Rugby World Cup trophy took pride of place at Sunderland AFC’s pre-match fan zone on Saturday ahead of the Black Cat’s 2-1 victory over Cardiff City.

Its appearance on International Women's Day was just one of the attractions on offer at the free rugby themed event at the Beacon of Light.

The Women's Rugby World Cup on display at the Stadium of Light. | North News & Pictures Ltd nort

Families visiting the fan zone ahead of the match got the opportunity to have their photograph taken with the trophy as well as having a go at a wide range of exciting rugby inspired activities.

The event took place to help promote the arrival of the Women’s Rugby World Cup to the city this summer when the Stadium of Light will host England's Red Roses kicking off the opening match of the tournament against the USA on Friday August 22.

Sunderland mayor, Councillor Allison Chisnall, pictured with the World Cup. | North News

Councillor Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council, said: "It was brilliant having the Women's Rugby World Cup trophy at our fan zone takeover, and even better that it was on International Women's Day.

"This was all about showcasing everything rugby has to offer as we count down to the opening match of the Women's Rugby World Cup at the Stadium of Light.

"As well as being a fantastic opportunity to find out about the sport and how to get involved in Sunderland, there was something for everyone no matter what their age or ability, from walking rugby, fun fitness sessions with a rugby twist and children’s activities, to tag rugby and our fantastic local rugby clubs putting their rugby skills on show.

"It was also a great chance to find out community rugby activities on offer in Sunderland, while many people took the opportunity to have their photo taken with the Women's Rugby World Cup trophy which was great to see."

Houghton Rugby Club's Under 14s team got to showcase their skills at the Stadium of Light. | North News & Pictures Ltd nort

As part of the day, Houghton Rugby Club's under 14's team got to demonstrate their rugby skills when they took to the pitch at the Stadium of Light at half time during the Cardiff City game.

The Women’s Rugby World Cup trophy also put in an appearance at the pitch side.

The fan zone takeover was organised by Sunderland City Council’s Active Sunderland team, the RFU, University of Sunderland, local rugby clubs, the Foundation of Light, SAFC, Sunderland BID, Newcastle Falcons and Newcastle Rugby Foundation.