Woman tragically dies following sky diving accident near Peterlee
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A statement from a Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “Police officers and colleagues from the ambulance service were called to the incident in Shotton Colliery at around 10.30am on Sunday (April 27).
“Sadly, a woman in her thirties was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.”
Sky High Sky Diving, which is based in Peterlee, have issued a statement about the incident.
In a post on social media, a company spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm a tragic incident took place on 28 April 2025 involving a valued member of our community.
“All indications from the Police and British Skydiving are that this was out of the control of SkyHigh Skydiving Peterlee.
“This heart-breaking news has deeply affected all who knew her, and our thoughts are with her family and friends as they face this unimaginable loss.
“At this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy and compassion for those grieving.”
The woman is believed to have landed near Wreford’s Farm in Shotton Colliery.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.