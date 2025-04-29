Woman tragically dies following sky diving accident near Peterlee

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 29th Apr 2025, 13:30 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 14:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A woman in her 30s has tragically died following a sky diving accident near Peterlee.

A statement from a Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “Police officers and colleagues from the ambulance service were called to the incident in Shotton Colliery at around 10.30am on Sunday (April 27).

The woman is reported to have landed near Wreford's Farm.The woman is reported to have landed near Wreford's Farm.
The woman is reported to have landed near Wreford's Farm. | Google

“Sadly, a woman in her thirties was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.”

Sky High Sky Diving, which is based in Peterlee, have issued a statement about the incident.

In a post on social media, a company spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm a tragic incident took place on 28 April 2025 involving a valued member of our community.

“All indications from the Police and British Skydiving are that this was out of the control of SkyHigh Skydiving Peterlee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This heart-breaking news has deeply affected all who knew her, and our thoughts are with her family and friends as they face this unimaginable loss.

“At this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy and compassion for those grieving.”

The woman is believed to have landed near Wreford’s Farm in Shotton Colliery.

A statement on the farm’s Facebook page said: “Tragically, last Sunday (April 27) a woman lost her life after a parachute accident. Please join us in saying a prayer for her and her family, we ask the Lord to accept her into the kingdom of heaven and strength to her family.”

Related topics:Peterlee

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice