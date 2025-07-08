Woman taken to hospital following multi-vehicle collision on Sunderland Highway

A woman has been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on the A1231.

The incident is reported to have taken place at around 9am this morning (July 8).

A woman has been taken to hospital following a collision on the A1231 near Peel Retail Park. | Google/NEAS

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 9am today (Tuesday) we received a report of a three-vehicle collision on the A1231 Sunderland Highway just before Peel Retail Park.

“Emergency services attended the scene and one female was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The road was closed for a period of time to allow for vehicle recovery but has since been reopened.”