Woman taken to hospital following multi-vehicle collision on Sunderland Highway
A woman has been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on the A1231.
The incident is reported to have taken place at around 9am this morning (July 8).
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 9am today (Tuesday) we received a report of a three-vehicle collision on the A1231 Sunderland Highway just before Peel Retail Park.
“Emergency services attended the scene and one female was taken to hospital as a precaution.
“The road was closed for a period of time to allow for vehicle recovery but has since been reopened.”
