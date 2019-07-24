Woman knocked down by car on the pavement in Sunderland in a 'critical but stable' in hospital
A woman is in a critical but stable condition in hospital after she was airlifted following a collision with a car.
Northumbria Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash at about 3.40pm yesterday, Tuesday, July 23, when a grey Toyota Yaris was involved in a collision with the 58-year-old pedestrian.
It took place on Springwell Road near to the junction of Sackville Road, where the woman had been walking on the path.
The North East Ambulance Service sent an advanced care practitioner, a double-crewed ambulance and called in the Great North Air Ambulance to the scene, with the helicopter airlifing the woman to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary.
She remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.
Sergeant Matt Sykes, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, said he is keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage.
He added: “This is a serious collision that has left the pedestrian with a number of significant injuries.
“Specialist officers are supporting her and her family while we carry out our investigation into the circumstances around the incident.
“We have already conducted a number of inquiries but now we are appealing for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to get in touch.
“If you saw what happened, or if you have any dash-cam that may have captured what happened, then please contact police.”
Police can be called on 101 quoting log 759 23/07/19 or information can be reported via the Northumbria Police website.