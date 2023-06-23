On Sunday April 2, Lisa Kidd, who lives in the High Barnes area of the city, let Peppa out into her garden. But the 12-year-old tortoiseshell never returned.

Lisa, 44, said: “She had gone out to explore. She’s quite old now and so doesn’t go far, normally just around the local gardens.

”When Peppa didn’t return I went outside and started to call for her but she never returned.

“I feel so upset and I am missing her loads.”

Peppa has been missing for two months.

After Peppa’s disappearance, she was contacted by a neighbour who said their CCTV camera had recorded an incident showing a cat being taken into a car next to Lisa’s garden on the same day Peppa went missing.

Lisa is convinced this is Peppa and has sent footage to the Echo and the video has also been seen by Northumbria Police after they were also informed of the cat’s disappearance.

The footage shows a car pulling into a back lane where the driver then opens the door of the vehicle. A cat is then seen approaching the vehicle where the driver then appears to pick up the animal and put it in their car before driving off.

Although not confirmed, Lisa believes the cat is Peppa.

She said: “I’ve no idea why someone would want to take a cat and I’m in disbelief about what has happened.”

Peppa's disappearance has left owner Lisa Kidd heartbroken.

Northumbria Police have confirmed they are investigating the circumstances behind Peppa’s disappearance.

A spokesperson said: “Shortly after 8.15am on April 5, police received a report that a cat had been taken from outside of an address on April 2 on General Graham Street in Sunderland.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the report.”

After two months without her beloved Peppa, Lisa said she contacted the Echo as a “last resort”.

She added: “All I want is to have Peppa home.”