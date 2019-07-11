Woman brought to safety from Sunderland bridge after early hours alert
A woman was taken into the care of paramedics and then to hospital after concerns for her welfare on a Sunderland bridge in the early hours.
Northumbria Police was joined by Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and volunteers from the city’s RNLI Lifeboat Station when the alert was raised from the Wearmouth Bridge shortly after 4am today, Thursday, July 11.
The incident was brought to a close just before 6am, when she was taken to hospital by the North East Ambulance Service.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
A spokesperson for the Coastguard said: “An early start for Coastguard Officers and the crew from RNLI - Sunderland Lifeboat Station as we were called out to assist officers from Northumbria Police with a multi-agency incident on the river in the city.
“Thankfully just before 6am the incident was brought to a safe conclusion and all search and rescue assets were stood down.”