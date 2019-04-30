Woman brought to safety after Sunderland bridge alert

A woman was helped into the care of police after concerns were raised for her welfare on a Sunderland bridge.

Northumbria Police officers and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were joined by South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB), Sunderland RNLI and the city's Coastguard Rescue Team (CRT) following the report on the Wearmouth Bridge at around 9.40pm yesterday.

A spokesman for the Coastguard team said: "After an unusually long period of no calls, the team were paged tonight with South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) to a multi-agency​ incident on the Wearmouth Bridge where a person was on the wrong side of the railings.

"Coastguard officers stood by whilst negotiations took place and after a short while the individual was recovered to safety by the fire service.

"With the person in the care of the police all search and rescue assets were stood down."

A spokesman for the RNLI volunteers added: "Our volunteers were requested to assist emergency services at Wearmouth Bridge tonight in an incident involving a female thought to be in distress.

"Our D Class inshore lifeboat was launched quickly and arrived at the scene.

"Thankfully after a short while our crew was stood down by UK Coastguard and the lifeboat returned to the station."