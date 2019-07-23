Woman airlifted to hospital after being hit by car which then crashed into wall on Sunderland street
A woman has been airlifted to hospital after a crash between a pedestrian and a car.
Traffic was diverted away from Springwell Road in Sunderland following the crash at 3.40pm today, Tuesday, July 23.
The road has since reopened.
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “It was reported that a 58-year-old woman had been struck by a car which had then gone through a garden wall.
“Springwell Road has been closed from the A183 to the A690 whilst emergency services work.
“The pedestrian has been taken to hospital with what is believed to be serious injuries.”
A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service added: ”A female patient was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary’s A&E.”
Anyone with information which could help officers is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or through its website crimestoppers-uk.org/.