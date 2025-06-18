With temperatures on the rise this week and the school summer holidays just around the corner, the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS) have been educating the city’s families how to stay water safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of Drowning Prevention Week, which runs until Saturday June 21, the RLSS has been educating families, carers, and teachers of children aged between five and 15 years old about water safety.

Drowning Prevention Week targets keeping children water safe this summer. | Neil Fatkin

The City Council backed campaign provides free water safety advice for families and schools in a bid to give every child the opportunity to learn about water safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council said: “We are very lucky to have beautiful beaches in Sunderland where people can enjoy the water.

“We want all our residents and visitors to be able to get the most out of these fantastic spaces, as safely as possible.

“This is why we are continuing to support Drowning Prevention Week, in the hope that everyone will take the time to look at some of the really helpful advice on offer from organisations like the RLSS and the RNLI on how to keep you and your loved ones safe in water this summer.

“I would also encourage anyone planning on swimming in the sea in Sunderland this summer to visit a beach which has RNLI lifeguards on duty and to always to swim between the red and yellow flags.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With temperatures on the rise, more people will be heading to the city's beaches. | Neil Fatkin

The RLSS UK hopes that by raising awareness, the campaign will see a reduction in the number of people losing their lives to accidental drowning every year.

An average of 312 people in the UK and Ireland sadly lose their lives this way each year. Many more have non-fatal experiences, sometimes life-changing injuries, following a water related incident.

Matt Croxall, Interim Charity Director at RLSS UK, said: “We want people to make the most of enjoying the water outdoors this summer as the weather warms up, which why we believe in the importance of everyone having the opportunity to learn key lifesaving knowledge, including the Water Safety Code, to keep them and their families safe and able to enjoy the water safely.

“Help us to support our Drowning Prevention Week campaign by sharing lifesaving knowledge with family and loved ones this summer, as this could help to save lives and prevent tragedies.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are four parts to the Water Safety Code that the Royal Life Saving Society UK is encouraging parents to discuss with their children. Stop and think, stay together, call 999, and float. These are:

Float: If you do fall in or become tired - stay calm, float on your back and call for help. Throw something that floats to someone who has fallen in.

The RNLI will be providing their lifeguard service to Roker, Seaburn and Cat and Dog beaches everyday from 10am to 6pm, until Sunday September 7.