Winners announced for our Sunderland Echo SAFC season card competition
Echo readers have scored after winning our competition for SAFC season cards.
By Katy Wheeler
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 16:45
To mark the start of the new season we teamed up with Sunderland AFC to give away three pairs of season cards for the Carling North Stand, worth £620 a pair.
Thousands of you collected the tokens in your Echo to be in with a chance of winning and the first names out of the hat were: Maria Potts, Leanne Humphrey and Mark Moore.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Look out for more ticket giveaways this season.