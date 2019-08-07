Winners announced for our Sunderland Echo SAFC season card competition

Echo readers have scored after winning our competition for SAFC season cards.

By Katy Wheeler
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 16:45
The new season kicked off on Saturday

To mark the start of the new season we teamed up with Sunderland AFC to give away three pairs of season cards for the Carling North Stand, worth £620 a pair.

Thousands of you collected the tokens in your Echo to be in with a chance of winning and the first names out of the hat were: Maria Potts, Leanne Humphrey and Mark Moore.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Look out for more ticket giveaways this season.