Herrington Country Park plays host to two weekends of jam-packed live music this summer.

The Live at Herrington summer series starts on Friday, July 12 with ‘80s favourites The Human League who will be playing their biggest hits, supported by retro favourites on the night including Heaven 17, Peter Hook & the Light and Altered Images.

The following day, Saturday, July 13, sees the return of the hugely-popular Kubix with a host of pop favourites including headliners Busted, special guest Sam Ryder, Boyzlife, Vengaboys, Nadine Coyle, 2 Unlimited, The Outhere Brothers and Rednex.

Kubix will also feature the Dance Arena hosting Basshunter, Cascada, Andy Whitby, Ultrabeat and QFX.

The following weekend will see the White Isle come to Wearside when legendary DJ and broadcaster Pete Tong brings his Ibiza Classics show to the park on Friday, July 19.

Joined by Jules Buckley and featuring the Essential Orchestra, they'll be performing some of Ibiza’s most-iconic tracks. Special guests include Todd Terry, Arielle Free and support from local DJ Nathan Brown.

And the following day, Saturday, July 20, sees Monument Festival make its debut.

Replacing the Kubix rock day and named after Penshaw Monument, the festival is being headlined by The Kooks. Also on the bill is Jake Bugg, The Coral, Shaun Ryder's Black Grape, The View, Badly Drawn Boy, The K's, Stereo MC's, Jesus Jones, Ned's Atomic Dustbin, Dodgy, Fred Roberts and Girlband.

Remaining tickets for The Human League are priced from £55, with Pete Tong priced from £49. Tickets for both from www.liveatherrington.co.uk

Remaining Kubix Festival tickets are priced from £55 and Monument Festival from £49. Both from kubixfestival.com

Win

We have a pair of VIP tickets to give away for each of the Live at Herrington nights.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: which monument overlooks Herrington Country Park?

Email your answer, along with your name and address, to [email protected] by 9am on Thursday, July 4.

Make sure to include which event you would like tickets for, either Human League, Kubix, Pete Tong or Monument Festival.