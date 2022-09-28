Win tickets to see Sunderland AFC take on Blackpool at the Stadium of Light

You could be at the game for free

We’ve got four pairs of standard tickets to give away for the home fixture, which will kick off at 7.45pm on Tuesday, October 4.

Blackpool has always had strong North East connections. Sunderland's 1973 FA Cup winning manager Bob Stokoe managed both the Black Cats and the Tangerines twice.

And South Shields-born striker Stan Mortensen wrote himself into FA Cup folklore by becoming the only player to score a hat-trick in a Wembley cup final in 1953 - a match known as the 'Matthews Final' in honour of legendary winger Sir Stanley Matthews.

The tickets are four pairs in a series we’ll be giving away for home league games as Sunderland celebrates being back in the Championship.

To be in with a chance of winning one of the four pairs, answer this question: Which of these former Sunderland managers has also been in charge of Blackpool?

:: A: Phil Parkinson

:: B: Simon Grayson

:: C: Lee Johnson

Email your answer, along with your name and address and contact details, to [email protected] by 9am on Monday, October 3.

The winners will be notified via email on Monday morning and their tickets will be issued by the club in a digital format.

No details are passed on to third parties once the competition is drawn.

Tickets are non-transferable.

Keep a look out in our weekly We Are Sunderland lifestyle supplement on Saturdays for more giveaways.