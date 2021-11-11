We’ve teamed up with Sunderland AFC to give away a mascot place when the Black Cats take on Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, November 20.

The winning child will receive a kit, which they are able to keep, and will come out of the tunnel onto the pitch with the team.

They will also win their picture taken on the pitch before the start of the game, as well as two tickets to watch the match.

Your child could run out onto the pitch in front of the crowds at the Stadium of Light

The prize is open to any child, as long as they’re aged between six and 12-years-old. People can enter their own child into the contest, or a child of their choosing.

They and their guardian must be available to collect the kit from the stadium either Friday or Saturday before the game and must agree to all SAFC T&Cs which will be forwarded to winner.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: Which of these has not managed both Sunderland and Ipswich Town?

::A: Roy Keane

::B: Peter Reid

::C: Mick McCarthy

Email your answer, along with your name, address and contact details to [email protected] Make sure to include the name and age of the child you’re putting forward to win.

Closing date for entries is 9am on Monday, November 15.

The winner will be contacted by phone and their details passed on to the football club.

