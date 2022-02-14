Your child could lead the lads out at the SoL

We’ve teamed up with Sunderland AFC to give away a mascot place when the Black Cats take on Burton Albion at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, February 22.

The winning child will receive a kit, which they are able to keep, and will come out of the tunnel onto the pitch with the team.

They will also win their picture taken on the pitch before the start of the game, as well as two tickets to watch the match.

The prize is open to any child, as long as they’re aged between six and 12-years-old. People can enter their own child into the contest, or a child of their choosing.

They and their guardian must be available to collect the kit from the stadium either Friday or Saturday before the game and must agree to all SAFC T&Cs which will be forwarded to winner.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: Which former Sunderland AFC star joined Burton on loan in 2018?

:: A. Steven Fletcher

:: B. Jermain Defoe

:: C. Darren Bent

Email your answer, along with your name, address and contact details to [email protected] by 9am on Wednesday, February 16. Make sure to include the name and age of the child you’re putting forward to win.

The winner will be contacted direct by us and their details passed on to the club.