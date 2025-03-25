Win signed copies of latest novel by Sunderland author Nancy Revell

Sunday Times bestselling author Nancy Revell is giving away five signed copies of her latest book, A Secret in the Family, in celebration of Mother’s Day

Nancy's latest novel is already winning praise | Submitted

A Secret in the Family is the second book in The Cuthford Manor trilogy and is a spin-off of the hugely popular The Shipyard Girls, which was based on the real life women who kept Wearside’s shipyards afloat during the war.

Five-star reviews have poured in for the Sunderland author’s latest offering, which has been lauded by reviewers and readers alike.

A review in The Sun newspaper reads: “It’s a brilliant family saga!’

Meanwhile, Woman’s Own described it as: “A moving family drama.”

And book blogger JaffaReadsToo writes: “This is an emotional family drama which is high on both tension and heartbreak….Beautifully written, and with an authenticity which brings the 1950s to life in a realistic way.”

Author Nancy with her mum, Audrey | Submitted

Nancy says: “I’m over the moon the book has been so well received – not just by reviewers in the national press and book bloggers, but, more so, by my wonderful readers.”

A Secret in the Family is about a mother who abandoned her children to run away with her lover only to turn up out of the blue eight years later.

Her arrival – and her reasons for coming back into their lives – has far-reaching repercussions for all those at Cuthford Manor.

Nancy added: "Family dynamics and dysfunction have always been a draw for me, and I have to say that I really loved writing this novel as so much of the story concerns the mother-daughter relationship - something I find endlessly fascinating."

Nancy dedicated this book, her fourteenth to date, to her own mother.

The dedication reads: To my mum, Audrey Walton (nee Revell). Who, throughout my life, has always encouraged me to follow my dreams.

A Secret in the Family is available from supermarkets, bookshops and online. It can also be bought in Asda where it is part of their Tickled Pink campaign which gives 32p from every book to Breast Cancer Now & 13p to Coppa Feel People

Win

The new statue on Sunderland Riverside | Sunderland Echo

In celebration of Mother’s Day this Sunday, March 30, Nancy is giving away five signed copies of A Secret in the Family to Echo readers.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: what is the name of the new statue which has been installed on St Peter’s Riverside in honour of Sunderland’s real life shipyard girls?

A:: Molly

B:: Mary

C:: Maureen

Email your answer, along with your name and address, to [email protected] by 9am on Thursday, April 3.

Winners will be notified by email.