Win one of four pairs of tickets to see Sunderland AFC vs MK Dons
Sunderland AFC take on MK Dons at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, February 19 – and you could be there for free.
We have four pairs of general admission tickets to give away for the match, which kicks off at the home of the Black Cats at 3pm.
SAFC have seen their automatic promotion hopes dented in recent weeks and were beaten 2-1 by Doncaster Rovers last time out on home soil.
Sunderland host MK Dons and will be looking for three points to get their promotion hopes back on track.
Fans will be eager to see whether Jermain Defoe makes his 'second' full home debut for the club having signed on deadline day, he came off the bench against Doncaster.
To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, answer this question: Who is chairman of MK Dons?
:: A. Pete Waterman
:: B. Pete Winkelman
:: C. Pete Tong
Email your answer, along with your name and contact details, to [email protected] by 9am on Thursday, February 17.
The tickets are the latest in a series we’re giving away for home league fixtures. The next giveaway will be tickets for the Burton Albion match.