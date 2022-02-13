We have four pairs of general admission tickets to give away for the match, which kicks off at the home of the Black Cats at 3pm.

SAFC have seen their automatic promotion hopes dented in recent weeks and were beaten 2-1 by Doncaster Rovers last time out on home soil.

Sunderland host MK Dons and will be looking for three points to get their promotion hopes back on track.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You could be at the match for free

Fans will be eager to see whether Jermain Defoe makes his 'second' full home debut for the club having signed on deadline day, he came off the bench against Doncaster.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, answer this question: Who is chairman of MK Dons?

:: A. Pete Waterman

:: B. Pete Winkelman

:: C. Pete Tong

Email your answer, along with your name and contact details, to [email protected] by 9am on Thursday, February 17.

The tickets are the latest in a series we’re giving away for home league fixtures. The next giveaway will be tickets for the Burton Albion match.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.