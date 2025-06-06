Win meet & greet tickets for talk in with Sunderland legend Peter Reid

After the club’s momentous Wembley win, Black Cat hero Peter Reid said the timing couldn’t be better for his nostalgic return to Sunderland this month.

The legendary football figure is taking part in a talk in at The Roker Hotel on Friday, June 13 to celebrate 30 years since he took over as manager of Sunderland Football Club - and we have meet & greet and tickets to give away.

Joining the Red & White Army, Reid was at Wembley cheering the Black Cats on as Horden-born Tommy Watson scored a last gasp winner to send Sunderland back to the Premier League.

As Sunderland rides high once more, this year marks the 30th anniversary since Reid took over as Sunderland manager at Roker Park, after being unveiled by then-chairman Bob Murray in the spring of 1995.

Reid quickly became a fans favourite, saving the club from the brink of relegation and then leading them to the First Division title and promotion to the Premier League the following season. He was also a key figure in the club’s historic move to the Stadium of Light in 1997.

Peter Reid said: “The event has been planned for quite a while and the fact that my return coincides with Sunderland returning to the Premier League will make it extra special.

“I was at Wembley with lots of other former Sunderland players and managers and it was an amazing experience celebrating promotion once again with the brilliant fans.

“Sunderland came into the game more in the second half and fully deserved their victory with resolute defending and two clinical finishes.”

Goffy has built a reputation for hosting live ‘Evening With’ events in recent years, shining the spotlight on football legends such as former Boro boss Bryan Robson, Middlesbrough hero John Hickton, Alan Shearer, Paul Gascoigne, Liverpool greats Ian Rush and John Barnes, actors Ricky Tomlinson and Tim Healy, plus England cricket star Phil Tufnell, among others.

Goffy commented: “It’s a lovely format to host, and Peter Reid will be brilliant. He’s a down-to-earth bloke who has done extremely well, and he’s never forgotten his working-class roots.

“He loves a laugh, and as we’ve started to compile content for his anniversary night. We’ve found some fantastic clips to show on the giant screen. He’s a straight talker and never afraid of a bit of controversy – all the ingredients of a fantastic guest on his special anniversary night.”

Reid stirred up a fair bit of controversy himself when he starred in the 1998 TV series Premier Passions, offering an unfiltered insight into his management style. The show revealed his high expectations and no-nonsense approach. Reid is also forever linked to the infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal by Diego Maradona during the 1986 World Cup as he was involved in the build-up to the iconic goal.

Goffy continued: ““I might ask him if he regrets not swapping shirts with Maradona at the end of that game as that very same shirt later sold at auction for an incredible £7.1m in 2022. The very lucky recipient that night was Reidy’s England midfield partner Steve Hodge – the auction price it fetched will always be staggering.

“I first linked up with Peter when I was presenting ‘Goffy in the Morning’ on Century Radio and he was flying high as Sunderland manager. He’d often be live on air with us, having a laugh. He was living in Yarm and loving life. His pals Bryan Robson and Bobby Robson were doing great things in the North-East too.

“Chris Turner (Hartlepool) and David Hodgson (Darlington) were also enjoying success – it was a period like no other. All five managers had strong local ties, and that connection made those years truly special.

“Sunderland fans continue to idolise him, as seen in the messages shared about his memorable seven-year spell as manager.

“Reidy brings more than just football. As I’ve found with many star guests, they enjoy stepping away from their usual environment and just chatting about life – its highs and lows. This will be a night to remember and lots of fans are bringing their Dad’s along just ahead of Father’s Day as a treat.”

Goffy Meets Reidy is at the Roker Hotel, Sunderland on Friday June 13th from 8 30 pm

Tickets are priced at £25 for standard and a limited number of meet and greet packages are available at > https://wegottickets.com/event/656521/ or by calling 07990 588 424

Win

We have a Meet & Greet with Reidy to give away with a pair of tickets to talk in as a top prize.

We also have three runner up prizes of two standard tickets each for the night to give away.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: at which ground did Sunderland play when Reidy became manager?

Email your answer, along with your name, address and contact number, to [email protected] by 9am on Wednesday, June 11.

The winner will be notified via email.