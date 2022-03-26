Win four pairs of tickets to see Sunderland AFC take on Gillingham
Sunderland AFC take on Gillingham on Saturday, April 2 – and you could be there for free.
We have four pairs of tickets to give away for the home league fixture, which kicks off at 3pm.
To be in with a chance of winning, answer this question: Which former Sunderland AFC manager started his playing career at Gillingham:
:: A: Phil Parkinson
:: B: Steve Bruce
:: C: Lee Johnson
Email your answer, along with your name and contact details, to [email protected] by 9am on Wednesday, March 30.
Each winner will win one pair of tickets. They will be notified of the win by email and tickets will be issued digitally by the club.
The tickets are the latest in a series we’re giving away for home league games at the Stadium of Light.
Usual JPI Media competition rules apply. No data is passed on to third parties once drawn.