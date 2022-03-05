Win: Four pairs of tickets to see Sunderland AFC take on Fleetwood Town up for grabs

We have four pairs of tickets to give away for the fixture, which takes place at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening.

Sunderland – who have a free midweek this week – head to Charlton Athletic this weekend before a home double-header at the Stadium of Light.

Fleetwood Town visit Wearside on March 8 before Crewe visit on March 12.

Match day tickets up for grabs

Head coach Alex Neil will be hoping Sunderland can build on the impressive win over Wigan Athletic last weekend, with the competition for a play-off spot in League One fierce.

Neil was particularly pleased to secure his first win in front of nearly 5,000 travelling fans, and said the celebratory scenes between players and supporters should motivate his squad moving forward.

"I'm delighted with that, because the last couple of games they have been frustrated as we have been," Neil said after the win last weekend.

"I've said to the players, what it does show that if we can get that big monster on our side, it is such a motivational tool for us.

"I think they could see the organisation and the work ethic that the players put in.

The tickets are the latest in a series we’re giving away for home league games this season, with four pairs available for each fixture.

To be in with a chance of winning one of four pairs of tickets for Sunderland AFC vs Fleetwood Town, which kicks off at the Stadium of Light at 7.45pm on Tuesday, March 8, answer this question: Which former Newcastle United midfielder previously managed Fleetwood Town:

A:: Nicky Butt

B:: Scott Parker

C:: Joey Barton

Email your answer, along with your name and contact details to [email protected] by 9am on Monday, March 7.

Winners will be notified on the morning of Monday, March 7 and tickets will be issued digitally.

Tickets are standard entry and are non-transferable.

